Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Varanasi becomes a lifeline for local residents

Varanasi, April 20 (IANS) Jan Aushadhi Kendra, opened in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), has become a lifeline for the local residents as medicines related to Blood Pressure (BP), sugar, cholesterol, thyroid, and heart diseases are being made available at cheap rates.

Some beneficiaries taking advantage of the PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana talked to IANS.

Arvind Kumar Srivastava, who runs the PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Varanasi, said, “It has been about five years since this store was opened, and a lot of changes have been seen in these years. Initially, we had some medicines. But now almost all types of medicines are being made available to the people.”

“Medicines related to BP, sugar, cholesterol, thyroid, and heart diseases are available here. Hundreds of patients are benefiting from this Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Medicines are available here at cheaper rates than the market, due to which patients are also saving money,” he told IANS.

Beneficiary Ramesh said that good quality medicines are available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. “Medicines are available at cheaper rates than the market. This is a good initiative by the Modi government for everyone. Earlier, we used to buy medicines from private medical stores. But now we are getting medicines from here,” he added.

Speaking to IANS, Usha Singh said, “Earlier, I used to buy sugar medicine from the market, which was very expensive. But now I get all my medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Medicines are being made available here at cheap rates. I am thankful to PM Modi that he brought this beneficial scheme to make medicines available at cheap rates.”

Another beneficiary said that medicines are available at cheap rates at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. “This scheme of PM Modi is a lifesaver for the poor. Medicines are available at very high rates in private stores. I want to thank PM Modi for working for the welfare of the poor,” the beneficiary added.

