Did Ajay Devgn prank his 'Raid 2' co-star Shruti Pandey? Find Out

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Shruti Pandey will be a part of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming crime thriller, "Raid 2". During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shruti revealed if she was pranked by Ajay during the shoot of the sequel.

When asked if Ajay pulled any pranks on set, Shruti told IANS, "I actually said recently that I hope to be part of some pranks in my future projects! But during this shoot, I wasn’t involved in any. They did have their fun on set, but I wasn’t part of those moments. Hopefully next time!"

Sharing her experience of working with Ajay and Riteish, Shruti stated, "It was truly special. Getting a chance to work with such legendary actors was a huge milestone for me. Being on set with them and watching their process was a beautiful experience. There’s always something to learn—from how they approach a scene to their technical understanding of a shot. It was a great learning opportunity, and the atmosphere on set was very warm and friendly."

Excited about the release of "Raid 2" on May 1, she said, "Yes, you’ll get to see it in cinemas on the first of May. The trailer is already out and the response has been amazing. The music is fantastic, the visuals are beautiful, and for the first time, you’ll see the chemistry between Mr. Ritesh and Mr. Ajay on screen. So yes, everyone is really looking forward to it."

Going by the trailer, "Raid 2" will see Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) taking on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

A sequel to the 2018 drama "Raid", the project has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, "Raid 2" will enjoy music scored by Amit Trivedi.

