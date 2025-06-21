Allu Arjun’s Sweet Gesture for His Mother Wins the Internet

After delivering a record-breaking hit with Pushpa 2 last year, Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set for his next big project. The actor has officially joined hands with acclaimed director Atlee for an upcoming film, marking their first collaboration. The project has already sparked massive buzz among fans, and expectations are sky-high.

Adding star power to the film, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. The makers confirmed her participation recently, and the film is expected to go on floors very soon.

A Heartfelt Birthday Wish

On a more personal note, Allu Arjun took to social media today to wish his mother, Nirmala, a happy birthday. Sharing a heartwarming photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom.” Fans flooded the comments section, extending their wishes and love to the actor’s mother.

Dominating the Awards Circuit

Allu Arjun is not only ruling the box office but also leaving a mark in the awards space. He recently made history by becoming the first recipient of the prestigious Gaddar Award for Best Actor, thanks to his stellar performance in Pushpa 2.

The streak doesn’t end there. At the 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa, becoming the first-ever Telugu actor to receive this honour in the award’s 69-year history — a monumental achievement for both the actor and Telugu cinema.

With a filmography of 21 movies so far, Allu Arjun has been nominated 11 times for Best Actor and has taken home the award on 7 occasions. In total, he has won 18 prestigious awards at the national level, further solidifying his place as one of India’s most celebrated actors.