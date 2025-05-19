Allu Arjun to Play Triple Role in Atlee's Next?

Tollywood is buzzing with thrilling news that has fans of Icon Star Allu Arjun on the edge of their seats. If reports are to be believed, the dashing star is gearing up to surprise audiences with a triple role in his upcoming blockbuster with director Atlee. Initially, there were widespread rumors that Allu Arjun would be portraying a double role opposite Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, but the latest update about a third character has taken fan expectations to an entirely new level.

This high-budget entertainer, whose title is yet to be announced, marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Atlee. Team insiders suggest that he will be seen in three completely distinct avatars, each with its own identity, personality, and emotional depth. One of the characters is said to be a never-before-seen role for the actor and may require a drastic physical transformation.

Fans are already speculating whether the film might delve into themes of family, revenge, or reincarnation, concepts that Atlee is known to explore in his storytelling. With Allu Arjun’s pan-India stardom reaching new heights following Pushpa: The Rise, the concept of a triple role presents a golden opportunity for him to showcase his versatility on a grand cinematic canvas.

Though the film unit remains tight-lipped about the plot and cast details, reliable sources confirm that pre-production is in full swing and official announcements are expected soon. If the triple role rumor turns out to be true, it will mark a significant milestone in Allu Arjun’s career, making the film one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood.