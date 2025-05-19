Selma Blair calls ‘Legally Blonde’ 'such a gift'

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Selma Blair has spoken about her love for the 2001 film “Legally Blonde” and if she will be tuning in to the upcoming prequel series Elle.

“Elle” will star Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods, who was played by Reese Witherspoon in the film.

"I can't believe so much time has gone by that we're now going like, 'Oh, 25 years ago.' It was Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, all those," Blair, who played Vivian Kensington, said at the PHM Healthfront 2025, reports people.com.

"Those all hold such happy memories, and happy memories that we can all agree on, and it is such a gift in my life that I was a part of those films, because they just brought a lot of joy to all of us," she continued.

"And I'll be watching. I love it all," added Blair, referring to the planned television return to the Legally Blonde world.

Witherspoon starred in Legally Blonde as Woods, a sorority girl who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by following him to his studies at Harvard Law School. Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and more are also featured in the cast of the film, which was directed by Robert Luketic.

The film spawned a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, as well as a Broadway musical.

A third Legally Blonde film is also currently in the pre-production stage, with Mindy Kaling attached to write the script.

“Elle” will follow Minetree as Woods through her high school years. According to a release, the prequel delves into “the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer for the series alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt and creator Laura Kittrell, who wrote for shows like Insecure and High School. Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, will also be involved.

“Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” Witherspoon said in a statement.

