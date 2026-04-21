Allu Arjun Not Leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai

Amid widespread speculation that Allu Arjun is planning to relocate to Mumbai, sources close to the actor have dismissed the claims, calling them completely unfounded. They clarified that the star remains firmly rooted in Hyderabad and has no intention of shifting his base.

“He is happily settled in Hyderabad and shares a deep connection with the city. There is absolutely no truth to the rumours about him relocating,” a source stated.

However, the actor’s increasing presence in Mumbai is being driven purely by professional commitments. Currently, Allu Arjun is immersed in the shoot of director Atlee’s high-octane action thriller Raaka, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film’s production has ramped up in Mumbai, with elaborate sets being constructed for extended schedules.

“Large-scale sets are coming up in Mumbai for Raaka, and he needs to be there for long stretches. He is playing multiple roles with distinct avatars, which requires significant time and focus,” the source explained.

Recent reports had suggested that Allu Arjun might temporarily move to Mumbai for a couple of years to avoid frequent travel. Refuting this, sources reiterated that no such plans are being considered.

Despite the demanding schedule of Raaka, the actor is said to be efficiently balancing travel between Hyderabad and Mumbai without opting for any permanent or long-term relocation.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is also expected to collaborate with directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Neel on upcoming projects, further strengthening his pan-India lineup.