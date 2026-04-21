Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 21: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Apr 21, 2026, 11:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a slight decline on April 21, 2026, influenced by global market trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading around ₹1,53,850 per 10 grams, showing a marginal dip, while silver prices also softened in early trade.

The fall in prices is mainly attributed to a stronger US dollar and global uncertainty, which reduced the appeal of precious metals. International developments, including geopolitical tensions and expectations around interest rates, are also impacting investor sentiment.

Despite the dip, gold continues to hover around the ₹1.53–1.54 lakh per 10 grams range, while silver has seen a sharper correction compared to gold.

Gold Prices Today, April 21, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,54,000
  • 22K – ₹1,41,200

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,53,800
  • 22K – ₹1,41,000

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,54,500
  • 22K – ₹1,41,700

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,53,800
  • 22K – ₹1,41,000

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,53,800
  • 22K – ₹1,41,000

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,53,900
  • 22K – ₹1,41,100

Silver Prices Today, April 21, 2026:

  • Delhi – ₹2,74,900
  • Mumbai – ₹2,74,900
  • Chennai – ₹2,83,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,74,900
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,83,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,74,900

Overall, the precious metals market remains volatile, with prices reacting to global cues. Experts suggest that investors should closely monitor international developments, currency movements, and central bank policies before making investment decisions.


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