Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 21: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a slight decline on April 21, 2026, influenced by global market trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading around ₹1,53,850 per 10 grams, showing a marginal dip, while silver prices also softened in early trade.

The fall in prices is mainly attributed to a stronger US dollar and global uncertainty, which reduced the appeal of precious metals. International developments, including geopolitical tensions and expectations around interest rates, are also impacting investor sentiment.

Despite the dip, gold continues to hover around the ₹1.53–1.54 lakh per 10 grams range, while silver has seen a sharper correction compared to gold.

Gold Prices Today, April 21, 2026:

Delhi

24K – ₹1,54,000

22K – ₹1,41,200

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

Chennai

24K – ₹1,54,500

22K – ₹1,41,700

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,53,800

22K – ₹1,41,000

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,53,900

22K – ₹1,41,100

Silver Prices Today, April 21, 2026:

Delhi – ₹2,74,900

Mumbai – ₹2,74,900

Chennai – ₹2,83,000

Kolkata – ₹2,74,900

Hyderabad – ₹2,83,000

Bengaluru – ₹2,74,900

Overall, the precious metals market remains volatile, with prices reacting to global cues. Experts suggest that investors should closely monitor international developments, currency movements, and central bank policies before making investment decisions.