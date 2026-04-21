JEE Main 2026 Results: Telangana Students Score Perfect 100

Hyderabad: The latest JEE Main results have brought pride to Telangana, with five students from the state securing a perfect 100 NTA score. The results were announced on April 20, highlighting exceptional performances from candidates across the country.

This year, a total of 26 candidates nationwide achieved the highest possible NTA score, slightly higher than last year’s count of 24 perfect scorers. Among them, students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stood out, with five toppers each. Other states contributing to the list include Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and a few others with individual achievers.

From Telangana, the top scorers include Mantha Shiva Kamesh (All India Rank 7), Sai Ritwik Reddy (Rank 14), Vivan Sharad Maheshwari (Rank 19), D. Bhavithesh Reddy (Rank 24), and Rishi Premnath, who also emerged as the top performer in the EWS category.

Participation and Exam Details

The exam saw massive participation this year. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the January session, while more than 10 lakh students took the April session. Interestingly, around 8 lakh candidates appeared in both sessions, aiming to improve their scores.

Understanding NTA Score

The National Testing Agency uses a normalized scoring system for JEE Main. The NTA score does not directly reflect the percentage of marks obtained. Instead, it represents a candidate’s relative performance compared to others who appeared in the same shift.

Scores are calculated on a scale ranging from 0 to 100, ensuring fairness across multiple exam sessions with varying difficulty levels.

Category-wise Observations

Officials noted that all 26 candidates who secured a perfect score this year are male. Additionally, no candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories were among the 100th percentile scorers, continuing a trend observed in previous years.

Conclusion

The JEE Main 2026 results once again highlight the intense competition and high standards of performance among engineering aspirants. With students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh making a strong mark, the focus now shifts to the next stage of admissions and career opportunities.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today: Rain May Affect IPL Match in Uppal