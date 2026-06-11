Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Faces Copy Allegations After Teaser Release

The teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha has created a lot of buzz online. While many fans praised the action sequences and Alia’s intense screen presence, some social media users have accused the makers of copying scenes and ideas from international films.

Soon after the teaser was released, viewers pointed out similarities between certain scenes in Alpha and the 1990 French thriller La Femme Nikita. Some fans claimed that the opening sequence, featuring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, looked very similar to scenes from the French film.

Apart from this, a dialogue and metaphor involving wolves and sheep in the teaser also sparked comparisons with the Hollywood film American Sniper. These similarities quickly became a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several fans defended the teaser, saying it is too early to judge the film based on a short promotional video. Some argued that similarities in themes or scenes do not necessarily mean a film has copied another project.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the popular YRF Spy Universe. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Despite the plagiarism debate, the teaser has generated significant attention online and increased curiosity about the film. Fans are now waiting to see whether the full movie will live up to expectations when it releases in theatres.