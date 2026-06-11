UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon; Direct link

Thousands of Civil Services aspirants across the country are eagerly waiting for the release of the UPSC Preliminary Examination 2026 results, which are expected to be announced shortly.

While the Union Public Service Commission has not officially confirmed the result date, candidates are anticipating the declaration within the coming days, likely before the middle of June.

Over Five Lakh Candidates Appeared

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, at examination centres across India. Approximately 5.49 lakh candidates took part in the highly competitive test, which serves as the gateway to prestigious government services such as the IAS, IPS, IFS, and several other central services.

The preliminary examination represents the first stage of the multi-level selection process.

New Transparency Measures Introduced

This year's examination cycle witnessed an important change in the evaluation process. For the first time, UPSC released provisional answer keys soon after the examination and allowed candidates to submit objections through an online system.

The initiative was introduced to enhance transparency and provide aspirants with greater clarity regarding the assessment process.

How Candidates Can Check the Result

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access them through the official UPSC website.

The result will be published in PDF format and will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the next stage.

To check the result:

Visit the official UPSC website

website Open the Civil Services Preliminary Examination Result link

Download the result PDF

Search for your roll number

Save the document for future reference

Qualified Candidates to Prepare for Mains

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will become eligible to appear for the Civil Services Main Examination, which is scheduled to commence on August 21, 2026.

As the Mains examination requires extensive preparation, successful candidates are advised to begin their studies immediately after the result declaration.

With the official announcement expected soon, aspirants are encouraged to keep checking UPSC's website regularly for the latest updates regarding the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results.

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