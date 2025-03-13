Encroachment on confiscated land of chit fund entity: ED warns Bengal govt

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a communication to the West Bengal government informing the latter about the rampant encroachment on the land owned by the chit fund entity Rose Valley Group, which had been confiscated by the agency.

Since the process of returning money to the depositors of the Rose Valley Group has already started through the auctioning of the confiscated property of the Ponzi entity, the asset disposal committee constituted for that purpose is also a co-signatory to the communique sent to the state government in the matter.

In the communique to the state government, the Central agency and the asset disposal committee requested the state administration to initiate freeing the confiscated property of the encroachments already done.

However, sources aware of the development said West Bengal is not the only state whose administration had been sent such a communique.

A similar communique, sources added, has been forwarded to some other state governments, namely in Odisha, Bihar, Tripura and Jharkhand, among others, where similar instances of encroachment on the confiscated land of Rose Valley Group have come to the notice of the Central agency.

Last month, the ED informed that a fresh disbursal of Rs 2.29 crore (Rs 2,29,63,264) as a refund to 3,652 depositors in the Ponzi schemes of Rose Valley Group has been completed in the last and fifth phase by the asset disposal committee headed by the Justice Dilip Kumar Seth (retired) and comprising officials of ED.

With this latest disbursal, the total refund to as many as 32,319 depositors in Rose Valley schemes touched Rs 21.98 crore (Rs. 21,98,26,744), the Central agency officials claimed in a statement issued last month.

The ED also claimed that further restitution processes are expected to continue over the coming months as more claims are scrutinized and validated by the ADC.

In the statement, the ED also claimed that the agency officials have successfully attached movable properties worth Rs 494 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 1,069 crore, spread across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, with West Bengal alone accounting for Rs 1,184 crore in attached assets.

