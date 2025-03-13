Abu Azmi calls for peaceful Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Thursday called for harmony and mutual respect as Holi and the Ramzan Friday prayers coincide on March 14, urging people to celebrate with peace.

The overlap of the Hindu festival and the special Friday prayers of Ramzan has led to political debates, with discussions on adjusting schedules to maintain order.

In several areas, local communities have voluntarily modified timings to avoid conflicts. Some mosques have extended prayer hours, while Holi processions in certain places have been shortened or rescheduled.

Speaking to IANS, Azmi emphasised the importance of India's "Ganga Jamuni" culture, where different communities coexist harmoniously.

"Holi is here, and so is the Jumma prayer of Ramzan. Everyone has the right to celebrate their own festivals. In this country, we live like brothers," he said.

Addressing potential conflicts, he urged people to act with restraint. He said that the Jumma Namaz during Ramzan was very important for the Muslims.

"Jumma Namaz during Ramzan is not offered in small mosques but in large ones. In such situations, no one should forcibly put colours on others to provoke or create disputes. I also urge my Muslim brothers that even if someone throws colour on you, let it go and move on," he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi remains embroiled in legal trouble over his remarks defending Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, for which multiple FIRs have been registered against him.

He filed an anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai Sessions Court, which granted him conditional relief. As per the court's order, he must appear before the investigating officer and refrain from tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, he arrived at the Marine Drive police station to comply with the investigation.

Speaking on the case, he stated, "I only have to mark my attendance for three days. As for the evidence, how can I tamper with something already recorded on video? My statement is the evidence, and it's all documented on video, so how can anyone manipulate it?"

