Emergency one of the darkest chapters in India's history: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Wednesday that the emergency was one of the darkest chapters in the history of independent India.

The Jana Sena leader stated that it was not just a political event but a direct betrayal of the Constitution, a mockery of democracy, and a symbol of greed for power by the then Congress leadership.

"The press was silenced. The voice of the Opposition was crushed. Fundamental rights were suspended. Great leaders like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sri L. K. Advani, Sri George Fernandes, and Sri Morarji Desai and many more were imprisoned for standing up in defense of democracy," the actor-politician posted on 'X'.

"As we mark 50 years of this constitutional betrayal, we observe 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to remember the sacrifices of those who stood fearlessly against dictatorship and upheld the dignity of our democracy. Let us remember the sacrifices made by the Leader who stood against oppression, as well as the anguish of millions whose voices were silenced. Even today, we must guard against any attempt to compromise our Constitution in the name of politics," added Pawan Kalyan.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also shared his thoughts on the micro-blogging platform.

"Today marks 50 years since the Emergency was imposed by the Congress in 1975, the darkest chapter in India's democracy. The Constitution was crushed, Lakhs were jailed, Media was muzzled and Democracy was murdered - all to keep one family in power!" posted Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

"Never forget those who jailed the nation to save their chair! Never forgive those who called that tyranny "necessary". No one is above our Constitution, and we will NEVER let such dictatorship rise again," added the Union Minister.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "It was the day when democracy was suppressed and dictatorship reigned supreme. The day when the entire nation was filled with the darkness of the hunger for power. The day when freedom was trampled, and tyranny ruled the land The day when individual liberty was buried, and the Constitution was mocked."

"The Emergency imposed by the Congress Party is dark chapter etched in India's history. This day remains a tragic memory. Let us strive to protect constitutional values, remembering the services of countless noble souls who languished in jails, fighting to lift the Emergency and safeguard the Constitution," posted Sanjay Kumar.

