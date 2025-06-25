ISER Aptitude Test Result 2025 Declared: Check at iiseradmission.in

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have published the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results. Candidates who took the test can check their scores and download their rank cards by logging into the official application portal.

How to Access IAT 2025 Results

To access and download their rank cards, the candidates should perform the following steps:

Log on to the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Open the IAT 2025 result link.

Sign in to the application portal with their user ID (application/registration number) and password.

Rank Card Details

The candidates who have obtained at least a single mark in the exam have been allotted ranks. But an allotment of a rank is not a confirmation of admission to an IISER. The rank cards will show the candidate's ranks and scores.

IISER Admission Process

Following the declaration of results, IISERs will begin registration for counselling. Candidates must complete their academic preference forms from June 26 (5:00 p.m.) to July 3 (5:00 p.m.). Admission would be offered on seat availability, candidate's rank, preference, and category basis.

Counselling and Seat Allotment

Admitted candidates may accept or decline the seat. Candidates who reject the offer or do not respond by the deadline will be disqualified from subsequent counselling rounds.

Key Points

IAT 2025 test was held in May through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to various programs of IISERs at seven campuses: Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. Candidates are requested to check the official websites of these institutions for courses and admission processes.

For more updates and information, the candidates can check the official website at iiseradmission.in.

