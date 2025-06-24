Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Dates, Process, Documents, and Step-by-Step Guide

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially started the counselling process for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2025. This online counselling is for candidates who qualified in the Polytechnic Engineering (PE) stream.

Candidates can participate in the counselling process, including choice filling and seat allotment, starting from June 27, 2025. The entire process will be conducted on the official BCECEB portal — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

How to Lock Choices for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025?

Qualified candidates must follow these steps to lock their college and branch preferences online:

Visit the official DCECE website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Select your preferred colleges and lock your branch choices.

Complete the OTP authentication using your registered email ID or mobile number to finalize the choices.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar DCECE 2025 Counselling Schedule

The counselling process kicked off with the release of the rank cards and seat availability list on June 23, 2025. Online choice filling will be open from June 27 to July 3, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on July 8, followed by the release of the allotment order between July 8 and July 13. Students allotted seats in Round 1 must complete document verification and admission formalities between July 11 and July 13.

Round 2 results will be announced on July 18, with allotment orders available from July 18 to July 23. Candidates must report for document verification and admission from July 21 to July 23.

Documents Required for Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025

Candidates must carry the following original documents for verification during the counselling process:

DCECE 2025 Admit Card

Online Application Form

Rank Card

Aadhar Card

Biometric Verification Slip

Relevant Reservation Certificates (if applicable)

Students are advised to keep all documents ready and check the official portal regularly for updates regarding their counselling status. Timely participation in each stage of the process is crucial to secure a seat in the desired polytechnic college.