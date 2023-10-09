Egypt's rifle shooters shine at African championship

Cairo, Oct 9 (IANS) Egyptian shooters dominated the 50-meter 3-position competitions with two gold medals during the ongoing 16th African Shooting Championships.

In the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, Egypt swept the podium with Ibrahim Korayiem taking the gold and booking an Olympic berth for Paris 2024. His teammates Magdi Hafez and Mostafa Kodous earned silver and bronze respectively.

"It is an indescribable feeling to secure a ticket to Paris 2024," Korayiem told Xinhua after the final.

"The achievement today was a dream realized after years of hard work," he added.

Later on Sunday, fellow Egyptian shooter Alzahraa Shaban won the women's 50 rifle 3 positions gold, followed by Kenya's Priscilla Mburu and Hadir Mekhimar of Egypt.

Egypt has so far bagged a total of 34 medals, including 18 golds, to lead the championships' medal tally.

Hazem Hosny, head of both Egyptian and African shooting federations, said that Egypt is currently leading Africa and the Arab world in shooting sports and is on the right track to advance at the international level.

"Today, the number of Egyptian shooters qualified for Paris 2024 through the current African championship rose to 10," the official told Xinhua.

Held at Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo from October 1 to 10, the 16th African Shooting Championships has attracted more than 250 shooters from 15 African countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.