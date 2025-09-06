Will Punjab Schools Reopen on September 8 Amid Floods?

The Punjab government has declared school and college vacations extended up to September 7 due to the extensive flooding in different regions of the state. Schools were earlier expected to resume from Monday, September 8, but the catastrophic floods have led authorities to change their plans.

Schools to Remain Closed on September 8

Considering the current scenario, schools are less likely to reopen on September 8. The floodwaters still affect various areas, and it would be difficult for students and teachers to go back to school. Local authorities have signaled that the schools' reopening will be postponed again, especially in flood-affected areas where the situation is critical.

Flood Impact and Safety Concerns

The floods have damaged a great amount of infrastructure, such as schools, many of which have been hit directly by rising water levels. Some flood-affected areas are still inaccessible, further complicating the situation. The priority of the government continues to be public safety, with evacuations still underway in the worst-hit areas and emergency shelters provided for displaced families.

Dam Safety Concerns

The problem is compounded by alarm over the stability of some dams in the state, including the Sutlej and Ghaggar dams. Steps have been made to release surplus water from the Bhakra Dam, but the threat of a dam break is always on the agenda.

Next Steps

The government will give further information depending on the changing flood situation. Whether or not schools will be reopened is likely to depend on an area-wise review of the flood situation, considering the safety and accessibility of students and teachers.

