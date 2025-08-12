School Holiday Today, August 12, in Uttarakhand: All Schools Shut in 7 Districts Due to Heavy Rains

Aug 12, 2025, 11:03 IST
Uttarakhand School Holiday: All Schools Shut in 7 Districts on August 12 Due to Heavy Rain Alert

The Uttarakhand administration has announced a one-day holiday for all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 in seven districts of the state. The affected districts are Uttarkashi, Nainital, Pauri, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag.

The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of the state on August 12. Schools will reopen on August 13 as usual.

Authorities have instructed strict action against those who violate the closure orders. The responsibility for ensuring compliance has been given to the Chief Education Officers and District Magistrates of the respective districts.

Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended
Continuous heavy rainfall has been causing disruption across Uttarakhand, affecting the Char Dham pilgrimage as well. In Rudraprayag district, where a red alert has been issued, the administration has decided to temporarily halt the Kedarnath Yatra from August 12 to 14 to ensure the safety of pilgrims.


