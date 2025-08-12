Om Raut reveals how he arrived at the idea of ‘Inspector Zende’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Director-producer Om Raut, whose production ‘Inspector Zende’ is set to release on OTT next month, has spoken up on how he arrived at the idea for the film.

He spoke with IANS at his office in the Khar west area of Mumbai, ahead of the release of the ‘Inspector Zende’, and shared that he has grown-up listening to the stories of Inspector Zende, the Mumbai cop who nabbed the Bikini Killer, Charles Sobhraj.

He told IANS, “Unfortunately, everybody knows the villain. Everybody knows the guy who did the bad job. But the guy, who actually went and caught him, is relatively unknown. Now, we are getting a chance to tell his story. That is a great satisfaction that me and my team have. Whether it is the writer and director of this film, the way that he is telling the story is extremely interesting”.

He further mentioned, “My father was always attracted towards the story of Inspector Zende. My father was a journalist. And while he was working, Inspector Zende was also serving in the Mumbai Police. And he had a few interactions in the past. He has done a few stories on him through his medium, the newspaper. And he was very, very fascinated with the great achievements that Inspector Zende has done for Maharashtra Police and Indian Police Force”.

He continued, “So I only tried to use that into my medium, which is cinema. And that's how this film kind of came to life. Inspector Zende is 88 years old today. He's an absolutely dashing Mumbai Police cop”.

The director-producer also revealed that it’s a Netflix film, and the advantage of working with Netflix is that they know how to mount a particular film.

“So it becomes extremely important for us to kind of work with them. And the need for an artist is to reach a larger audience”, he added.

