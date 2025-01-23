TG Gurukulam 2025 Admissions: Application, Eligibility, Exam Details
The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society released the TG Gurukulam Notification 2025 on December 21, 2024. Students seeking admission to Class 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 at various residential educational institutions, including those for Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, and General Welfare, can apply online.
Application Details
To apply for the Telangana Government Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2025, visit the official website at https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/. The application window opened on December 21, 2024, and will remain open until February 1, 2025. The application process includes paying the required fee, filling out the application form with personal details, attaching necessary documents, and submitting the form for review.
Seat Distribution
The number of available seats varies across different institutions and classes. Reserved seats are available for SC, ST, BC, Minority, Orphans, Physically Challenged (PHC) students, and children of Army personnel. The distribution is as follows:
Social Welfare Residential Schools (TGSWREIS): 232 schools
Tribal Welfare Residential Schools (TGTWREIS): 82 schools
BC Welfare Residential Schools (MJPTBCWREIS): 294 schools
General Residential Schools (TREIS): 35 schools
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit:Class V:
SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2012 and 31.08.2016 (up to 13 years)
BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2014 and 31.08.2016 (up to 11 years)
Class VI:
SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2011 and 31.08.2015 (up to 14 years)
BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2013 and 31.08.2015 (up to 12 years)
Class VII:
SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2010 and 31.08.2014 (up to 15 years)
BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2012 and 31.08.2014 (up to 13 years)
Class VIII:
SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2009 and 31.08.2013 (up to 16 years)
BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2011 and 31.08.2013 (up to 14 years)
Class IX:
SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2008 and 31.08.2012 (up to 17 years)
BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2010 and 31.08.2012 (up to 15 years)
Parental Income:
Rural areas: Annual income below Rs. 1,50,000
Urban areas: Annual income below Rs. 2,00,000
Educational Qualification:
Class V: Students should be in Class IV.
Class VI to IX: Students should have completed the previous class (e.g., Class V for Class VI admission).
Exam Pattern
Mode: Offline (OMR Sheet)
Duration: 2 hours
Total Questions: 100 questions
Maximum Marks: 100
Question Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)
Marking Scheme :
Each correct answer: 1 mark
No negative marking
Sections (Class-wise):
Class V:
Telugu: 20 marks
English: 25 marks
Maths: 25 marks
EVS: 20 marks
Mental Ability: 10 marks
Class VI:
Telugu: 20 marks
English: 20 marks
Maths: 25 marks
EVS: 25 marks
GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks
Class VII:
English: 20 marks
Maths: 25 marks
Science: 25 marks
Social Studies: 20 marks
GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks
Class VIII & IX:
English: 20 marks
Maths: 25 marks
Physical Science: 13 marks
Biological Science: 12 marks
Social Studies: 20 marks
GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks
Medium: The exam will be conducted in Telugu and English.
Exam Date & Timing
The TG Gurukulam Entrance Test 2025 will be held on February 23, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (2 hours duration). Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare well for the exam.