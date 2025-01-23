TG Gurukulam 2025 Admissions: Application, Eligibility, Exam Details

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society released the TG Gurukulam Notification 2025 on December 21, 2024. Students seeking admission to Class 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 at various residential educational institutions, including those for Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, and General Welfare, can apply online.

Application Details

To apply for the Telangana Government Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2025, visit the official website at https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/. The application window opened on December 21, 2024, and will remain open until February 1, 2025. The application process includes paying the required fee, filling out the application form with personal details, attaching necessary documents, and submitting the form for review.

Seat Distribution

The number of available seats varies across different institutions and classes. Reserved seats are available for SC, ST, BC, Minority, Orphans, Physically Challenged (PHC) students, and children of Army personnel. The distribution is as follows:

Social Welfare Residential Schools (TGSWREIS): 232 schools

Tribal Welfare Residential Schools (TGTWREIS): 82 schools

BC Welfare Residential Schools (MJPTBCWREIS): 294 schools

General Residential Schools (TREIS): 35 schools

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:Class V:

SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2012 and 31.08.2016 (up to 13 years)

BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2014 and 31.08.2016 (up to 11 years)

Class VI:

SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2011 and 31.08.2015 (up to 14 years)

BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2013 and 31.08.2015 (up to 12 years)

Class VII:

SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2010 and 31.08.2014 (up to 15 years)

BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2012 and 31.08.2014 (up to 13 years)

Class VIII:

SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2009 and 31.08.2013 (up to 16 years)

BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2011 and 31.08.2013 (up to 14 years)

Class IX:

SC/ST: Born between 01.09.2008 and 31.08.2012 (up to 17 years)

BC/Minority/Others: Born between 01.09.2010 and 31.08.2012 (up to 15 years)

Parental Income:

Rural areas: Annual income below Rs. 1,50,000

Urban areas: Annual income below Rs. 2,00,000

Educational Qualification:

Class V: Students should be in Class IV.

Class VI to IX: Students should have completed the previous class (e.g., Class V for Class VI admission).

Exam Pattern

Mode: Offline (OMR Sheet)

Duration: 2 hours

Total Questions: 100 questions

Maximum Marks: 100

Question Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)

Marking Scheme :

Each correct answer: 1 mark

No negative marking

Sections (Class-wise):

Class V:

Telugu: 20 marks

English: 25 marks

Maths: 25 marks

EVS: 20 marks

Mental Ability: 10 marks

Class VI:

Telugu: 20 marks

English: 20 marks

Maths: 25 marks

EVS: 25 marks

GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks

Class VII:

English: 20 marks

Maths: 25 marks

Science: 25 marks

Social Studies: 20 marks

GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks

Class VIII & IX:

English: 20 marks

Maths: 25 marks

Physical Science: 13 marks

Biological Science: 12 marks

Social Studies: 20 marks

GK & Current Affairs: 10 marks

Medium: The exam will be conducted in Telugu and English.

Exam Date & Timing

The TG Gurukulam Entrance Test 2025 will be held on February 23, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (2 hours duration). Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare well for the exam.