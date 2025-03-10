TG EdCET-2025: Apply Online, Exam Date, Eligibility, and Fee Structure Explained

Hyderabad: Kakatiya University will conduct the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET-2025) for admission into two-year B.Ed. regular courses in Telangana for the academic year 2025–26. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2025, in two sessions.

The official notification was released on Sunday by Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy, along with Registrar V. Ramachandram and EdCET 2025 Convener Venkatram Reddy at the university campus.

Registration Details

Application Start Date: March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025 Registration Fee: ₹750 (₹550 for SC/ST/PH candidates)

₹750 (₹550 for SC/ST/PH candidates) Payment Options: TG Online Centres in Telangana or through the Payment Gateway

TG Online Centres in Telangana or through the Payment Gateway Last Date for Registration with Late Fee: May 24, 2025

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid late fees. The entrance test will determine eligibility for B.Ed. admissions in colleges across Telangana.

For further details and updates, candidates can visit the official TG EdCET website.