March 11 Heavy rain alert for 12 districts in Tamil Nadu; Holiday likely

The Chennai Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on March 11. The affected districts are likely to be Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi. The government is yet to announce a school holiday in case of heavy rain.

Going by the weather warning, these areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on March 11. Furthermore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal areas might also receive heavy rains.

The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and moderate showers in coastal and interior regions today, with a rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius above average. The state's maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, and moderate rain is likely to occur in a few places during the next four days.

In Chennai, there are chances of rain in some parts today, says the Indian Meteorological Department. Partly cloudy conditions with a high of 32°C and a low of 26°C are expected in the city. The government has not officially announced any holiday tomorrow because of the rains. But there is a high chance that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be closed if the situation worsens.

