Now, Ilaiyaraaja’s first and only student Lydian Nadhaswaram announces his first symphony ‘New Beginnings’

Chennai, Mar 10 (IANS) Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, The World's Best, in 2019, and who became ace music director Ilaiyaraaja's 'first and one and only' student, has now announced his first symphony, ‘New Beginnings’.

Lydian’s announcement came on a day Ilaiyaraaja created history by becoming the first Indian to present a western classical symphony. Ilaiyaraaja presented his symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London on March 8.

Taking to his X timeline, Lydian wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to our one and only Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja uncle for his Symphony No.1 – Valiant. I am deeply grateful for his blessings and encouragement from day one, which have inspired me to compose my first symphony, New Beginnings.”

He also posted a video clip along with the post in which he said, “India's pride and one of the greatest composers of all time, Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir's first symphony Symphony No1 Valiant has been released yesterday and has been performed along with the London Philharmonic orchestra. I am so happy and can't wait to listen to the entire symphony.

“Whenever I go to his studio for music discussion, Raja sir has shared many things on music with me and would often speak about symphony. In fact, he has encouraged me also, saying, ‘You too will do a symphony.’ So, only because of his encouragement, now, I am coming up with my first symphony -Symphony Number 1, New Beginnings with four movements. And this is happening only because of his blessings. I wish he does many many more symphonies and gives us great music for many many more years,” he said.

Lydian, who hails from Chennai, was just 17 years when appeared on The World's Best on CBS in the year 2019 and won, earning a prize money of a million dollars.

The youngster, who can play as many as 14 musical instruments including the drums, the tabla and the guitar, is known for his incredible piano playing skills.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.