TG CPGET 2025 Results to Be Out Today, September 8: Here’s How to Check

The results of the Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025 will be declared today, September 8. The exams, held last month, were conducted for admission into MA, MCom, MSc, and other postgraduate courses across nine universities in the state.

A total of 45,477 students appeared for the entrance test, which was conducted smoothly at several exam centers.

The results will be announced by Balakishthareddy, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, at the council headquarters. Soon after the announcement, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official CPGET website.

How to Check CPGET 2025 Results:

Visit the official CPGET website: cpget.tgche.ac.in

Click on the “Results” link.

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The CPGET is an important exam for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Telangana’s leading universities. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to quickly access their results once they go live.