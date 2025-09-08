Bank Holiday Today, September 8: Check Where Banks Are Closed

September 8 is an official bank holiday in some areas of the country today. If you have some crucial financial work scheduled, ensure that you refer to the RBI bank holiday list beforehand. September is a busy month with numerous holidays, and banks will be closed on various days owing to festivals and local events.

Bank Holiday in Mumbai Today

All the government and private banks in Mumbai remain shut today, September 8, due to Eid-e-Milad. The holiday was previously scheduled for September 5 but was changed to September 8 so it does not overlap with Ganesh Chaturthi processions. So, today is a full bank holiday in the city.

List of Upcoming Bank Holidays in September

In addition to today's holiday, there are additional bank holidays this month. Here is the list:

September 12: Eid-e-Milad holiday in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 22: Navratri Sthapana bank holiday in Jaipur.

September 23: Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar for Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti.

September 29: Durga Ashtami bank holiday in Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati, Agartala, and Bhubaneswar.

How to Handle Work During Bank Holidays

Even on holidays, basic services are available. The use of net banking, mobile banking, and online banking websites enables customers to make transactions at home. ATMs are open for easy withdrawal of cash even on bank holidays. Banks' helpline services are available on holidays to help customers.

Stock Market Holiday Status

Though it is a bank holiday in Mumbai today, the stock market, i.e., BSE and NSE, is open on September 8. Normal business is being conducted. But due to the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Maharashtra, today is a settlement holiday.

Also read: Indian Stock Market Settlement Holiday on September 8: How Does It Impact Your Trades?