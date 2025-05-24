Telangana Surveyor Recruitment 2025: Certificate Verification on May 26

The Telangana government has initiated the process to appoint 5,000 licensed surveyors across the state. As part of this recruitment drive, authorities have released the list of selected candidates for the first phase of training.

According to officials, the details of these shortlisted candidates have been made available on the MeeSeva portal and at respective District Survey and Collector Offices. Candidates selected for the initial training round are now required to complete the next step of the process — certificate verification.

The verification will be held on May 26 at all District Survey Offices across Telangana. Candidates must personally attend the verification session and carry their original documents, including:

SSC (10th class) certificate

Educational qualification certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Officials have advised all candidates to ensure that they bring original documents only, as photocopies will not be accepted for verification. This step is crucial before they can proceed to training and eventual appointment.

The initiative to recruit licensed surveyors is aimed at strengthening land and property survey operations in Telangana, with trained personnel contributing to land reforms and digital mapping projects.

Candidates are requested to check their names on the official portals and report on time for document verification.