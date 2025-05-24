No Theatre Shutdown from June 1, Clarifies Telugu Film Chamber

Theatres will not be shut down from June 1, according to a clarification issued following a meeting of stakeholders in the Telugu Film Industry at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad.

Exhibitors have been demanding the implementation of a percentage-based revenue-sharing system in theatres. In this context, reports had surfaced that theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to shut down from June 1.

A representative of the Film Chamber has now clarified that there was no official announcement that theatres would be shut down from June 1. He explained that the exhibitors had only warned of a bandh if discussions on their demands were not initiated.

All sectors of the Telugu Film Industry have submitted their representations to the Film Chamber. A meeting is scheduled for May 30 to address these issues. Following this, a committee will be formed to consider the concerns of exhibitors, producers, and distributors, and to move forward positively with the resolution process.

Previously, exhibitors had expressed strong dissatisfaction with the current rental-based system and have been demanding a shift to a percentage-based revenue-sharing model. While producers have favoured the rental model, exhibitors have been advocating for a percentage-based system, which they believe is fairer and more sustainable.

The bandh call had sent jitters through the film industry, especially among filmmakers and actors with releases scheduled after June 1. As per the current schedule, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life is set to release on June 5, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 12, the Dhanush–Nagarjuna starrer Kubera on June 20 and Manchu Vishnu's Kanappa on June 27.