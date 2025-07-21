Telangana: Schools and Colleges to Get Four Holidays This Week — July 21, 23, 26, 27

Students in Telangana will have holidays on four days this week. Between July 21 and July 27, schools will remain closed on four separate days for different reasons.

The Telangana state government has declared an official holiday on July 21 on the occasion of the Bonalu festival. All government and private schools will be closed that day.

Left-wing student unions have called for a statewide bandh (shutdown) on July 23 demanding solutions to student-related issues. Many schools and colleges are likely to remain closed that day as well.

On Second Saturday, July 26, which falls during the weekend, many schools typically remain closed. However, some schools may conduct half-day classes or activity sessions only.

Schools, Colleges and all education institutions remain closed on Sunday, July 27.