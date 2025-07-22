July 23 Schools Holiday in Tamil Nadu for Aadi Thiruvathirai festival

The Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu has announced a local holiday on 23rd July 2025 as a celebration of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which is a major festival in honor of Lord Shiva. The festival falls during the Aadi month of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with special pujas and cultural festivals highlighting the rich culture of Tamil Nadu.

Significance of Aadi Thiruvathirai

Aadi Thiruvathirai is a highly sacred festival in Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern part. It is considered to be the birthday of Lord Shiva in his Nataraja avatar, and his followers keep a fast and conduct special puja rituals to attain his blessings. The festival also has a connection with the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, and his followers usually chant hymns and recite sacred mantras from the Vedas.

Impact on Students

The announcement of a local holiday on July 23 is the icing on the cake for students in the area who have been looking forward to a festive week. Following the declarations of holiday on July 24 and 28, students will have a much-needed break as well as a chance to spend the festivities with their families. The break will give them a chance to recharge and return to studies with renewed vigor.

Prime Minister's Visit

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going to Tamil Nadu on July 27, 2025, to attend the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival in Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The prime minister will, during his visit, also grace government functions in Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Thanjavur districts. The visit is likely to underscore the festival's importance as well as the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Festive Week Ahead

With the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival and the following holidays, the residents of Ariyalur district have a celebratory week to expect. The local holiday on 23rd July will allow the devotees to enjoy the special ritual and cultural activities without any interruption. The celebrations will highlight the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu and give an insight into the state's festive traditions.

Key Dates to Remember

July 23: Local holiday for Aadi Thiruvathirai festival

July 24: Holiday

July 27: Aadi Thiruvathirai festival visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu

July 28: Holiday

