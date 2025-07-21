Shalin Bhanot recalls meeting SRK during ‘Fan’ shoot, calls Salman Khan ‘caring person’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor and former “Bigg Boss 16” contestant Shalin Bhanot recalled meeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while having a conversation with Farah Khan. He also spoke about Salman Khan and tagged him as a “caring person”.

Shalin featured on Farah Khan’s Youtube show, where the two discussed about the stars, Bigg Boss and gorged on soya chaap.

While giving a house tour to Farah, Shalin showed a picture posing with SRK and said: “I take a lot of pride in this picture. It is with Shah Rukh sir… I just wanted to meet Shah Rukh sir… So, Morani bhai made me meet SRK sir in the JW Marriott.”

Shalin revealed at that time SRK was busy shooting for the 2016 film “Fan”, which featured the superstar in a dual role as Aryan Khanna, a film star, and his obsessive fan and lookalike, Gaurav Chandna.

“He was shooting at that time and he was crossing. He was shooting for Fan. He had a prosthetic at that time so this was the only day he didn't have any prosthetics,” Shalin told Fara.

Farah then spoke about seeing Shalin on “Bigg Boss 16.”

She said: “I thought that Shalin has grown up. But when I saw her in Bigg Boss. Two people can drive me crazy. One is Sajid. Because he is my brother since childhood. And in Bigg Boss, I thought of shaking up Shalin and asking him what he is doing.

Two which, Shalin replied: “But ma'am, one thing happened in Bigg Boss. Sajid came into my life. He is my mentor. I call him BB.”

Farah said that Sajid Khan and Shalin "had a lot of fights in Bigg Boss”.

“And ma'am, you won't believe, since the day Bigg Boss ended I am telling you the truth. It doesn't happen once in a week or 10-15 days. That Sajid doesn't message me from the front. Sajid only says one thing ‘You okay?’ I say, yes, BB. BB is bade bhaiya,” he said.

Shalin and Farah then laughed about the viral hand gestures the actor used to do in Bigg Boss at the time of Weekend Ka Vaar in confusion.

The actor recalled how the show’s host Salman Khan still does it when he sees Shalin.

Salman sir was coming from a distance. And I was standing. And the moment he entered,

he saw me and he was like (doing the hand gesture)….”

“I said, ‘when do I do this?’”

Farah said that Salman used to love doing that.

Shalin replied: “And he still does. He still loves doing that…. But Salman sir loves me a lot and he is such a caring person.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.