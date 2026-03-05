Telangana 10th Class Hall Tickets Released: Download Link

Telangana 10th Class hall tickets 2026 have been released today, March 5, 2026. Download SSC Admit Cards 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in

Over 5.28 lakh students have registered for the TS SSC examinations this year. According to the schedule, the examinations will begin on 14th March and continue till April 16.

TS SSC Exams 2026 Schedule: March 14 to April 16, 2026

The exams will be conducted at around 2,676 centres across the state.

Andhra Pradesh 10th Class hall tickets 2026 were released earlier today at bse.ap.gov.in