TS 10th Class 2026 Hall Tickets Out: 5.28 Lakh SSC Students To Attend Exam

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the TS SSC (10th Class) Hall Tickets 2026 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations can now download their admit cards online.

In a new initiative this year, the board has also introduced a WhatsApp facility that allows students to receive their hall tickets directly on their mobile phones, making the process quicker and more convenient.

Over 5.28 Lakh Students Registered

More than 5.28 lakh students have registered for the TS SSC examinations this year. The exams will be conducted at around 2,676 examination centres across Telangana.

According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on March 14, 2026, and continue until April 16, 2026.

How to Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Through Official Website

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link

Enter the required details

Download and print the hall ticket for exam use

Through WhatsApp

Students can also receive their hall tickets via WhatsApp.

Send “Hi” to 8096958096 on WhatsApp

Type “SSC Hall Ticket March – 2026” and send it

The hall ticket download link will be sent to the phone

Students who face difficulty downloading the hall ticket online can also collect it from their respective schools, as physical copies will be sent to schools.

Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

Students are advised to carefully verify all the information printed on their hall tickets. Important details include:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s and Mother’s Names

Date of Birth

Identification Marks

Subject-wise exam dates and timings

Examination centre name and full address

QR code for location verification

Exam Timings

The TS SSC examinations will be conducted in a single morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Students should check all details on the hall ticket carefully and report any errors immediately to the authorities before the examinations begin. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and students must keep it safe throughout the exam period.