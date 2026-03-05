Top 10 Must-Try Haleem places in Hyderabad for Ramadan 2026

During the holy month of Ramzan, food lovers in Hyderabad eagerly look forward to one iconic delicacy — Hyderabadi Haleem. For locals, Haleem is far more than a seasonal dish; it represents the spirit of togetherness, evening gatherings after fasting, and the rich culinary heritage of the city.

Over the years, Hyderabad’s food scene has expanded beyond traditional cooking styles. While many outlets continue to prepare Haleem in the classic bhatti (wood-fired) method, others have experimented with modern twists, including fusion dishes and premium café-style servings. From the historic lanes of the Old City to the bustling IT corridors, the hunt for the most flavourful bowl of Haleem has become a Ramzan ritual.

After exploring popular outlets and tasting early batches of this year’s preparations, here are some of the most recommended places to enjoy Haleem in Hyderabad during Ramzan 2026. The list is not ranked, but highlights must-try spots across the city.

1. Pista House

Often regarded as the global face of Hyderabadi Haleem, Pista House has consistently delivered quality for years. Their Haleem is famous for its rich texture, generous use of ghee, and a royal blend of spices, including cinnamon and cardamom. Though widely popular, it still attracts loyal fans every Ramzan.

Price: Around ₹320

Where: Multiple branches across Hyderabad

2. Shah Ghouse

Known for its bold flavours, Shah Ghouse serves a thick and intensely spiced Haleem that is loved by those who enjoy a strong taste. The dish is slow-cooked until the meat blends perfectly with wheat, creating a dense and satisfying texture.

Price: Around ₹250

Where: Tolichowki, Gachibowli, Lakdikapul, and Shah Ali Banda

3. Subhan Bakery

Famous for its iconic Osmania biscuits, Subhan Bakery has also gained a reputation for serving well-balanced Haleem. Their version is creamy and smooth with just the right amount of spice, topped with fried onions and almonds that enhance the flavour.

Price: Around ₹330

Where: Nampally, Rethibowli, Shaikpet, Sindhi Colony, Malakpet

4. Hotel Shadab

Located close to the historic part of the city, Hotel Shadab serves a traditional Haleem with a mild spice profile. The dish is known for its consistent texture and quality mutton, usually garnished with fried onions and lemon for added flavour.

Price: Around ₹300

Where: Ghansi Bazaar, Gachibowli

5. Sarvi Restaurant

Sarvi’s Haleem reflects Irani culinary influence and is comparatively lighter than most versions. It focuses on the natural flavour of meat rather than heavy spices. Their special Ramzan version is served with toppings like chicken 65, boiled eggs, cashews, and cream.

Price: Around ₹320

Where: Masab Tank and Banjara Hills

6. Hotel City Diamond

City Diamond is known for sticking to traditional cooking techniques. Their beef Haleem is prepared using a wood-fire bhatti, which gives it a distinctive smoky flavour. The meat-heavy preparation appeals to those who enjoy a hearty and rustic bowl.

Price: Around ₹190

Where: Mehdipatnam

7. Cafe 555

Cafe 555 has become a favourite during Ramzan nights thanks to its creative toppings. Their Haleem is often served with goat tongue (zabaan) and spicy chicken pieces, creating a unique mix of textures and flavours.

Price: Around ₹320

Where: Masab Tank

8. Grill 9 Restaurant

Grill 9 offers one of the most extravagant versions called Bahubali Haleem. The dish includes multiple servings of Haleem accompanied by toppings like chicken 65, boiled eggs, pathar ka ghosht, marrow bones, and dry fruits, making it a feast for groups.

Price: Around ₹1300

Where: Secunderabad

9. Peshawar Restaurant

Peshawar is known for maintaining a simple, homestyle preparation. Their Haleem focuses on fresh ingredients without artificial colouring or excessive spices, resulting in a comforting and authentic taste.

Price: Around ₹330

Where: Malakpet and Lakdikapul

10. Aazebo

Popular for its Arabian mandi, Aazebo has gained attention for its aromatic Haleem as well. The dish has a milder spice profile and a distinct fragrance, making it ideal for those who prefer lighter flavours.

Price: Around ₹300

Where: Malakpet and Tolichowki

Other Popular Haleem Spots Worth Trying

Apart from the places listed above, several other restaurants in Hyderabad are known for serving delicious Haleem during Ramzan:

Cafe Bahar – Famous for rich and flavourful Haleem.

Green Park Hotel – Known for premium-style Haleem.

Paradise Biryani – Popular among tourists and locals alike.

Shahdab Haleem Stall – A favourite in the Old City area.

A Ramadan Tradition That Brings Hyderabad Together

Every Ramzan, the love for Hyderabadi Haleem unites people across the city. Whether you prefer a traditional wood-fire recipe or a modern fusion version, Hyderabad offers countless options to satisfy every taste.

From historic eateries to trendy restaurants, exploring Haleem during Ramzan has become an experience that celebrates both food and culture in the city.