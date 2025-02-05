Shab-i-Barat Holiday for J&K and Ladakh Schools, Colleges, High Court on February 14

It has been announced that the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will remain on holiday on account of Shab-i-Barat on February 14, 2025, instead of the scheduled date of March 19, 2025. Similarly, schools and colleges are also likely to declare a holiday on account of the same day, for which an official announcement is awaited.

Shab-i-Barat, another important day on the Islamic calendar, is a day of forgiveness night. Shaban is an eighth month on the Islamic calendar and is said to be commemorated on its 15th night. A significant number of Muslims pray to and seek pardon from God on this day.

The holiday on February 14, 2025, will be a welcome break for the staff and officials of the High Court. Meanwhile, March 19, 2025, which was declared a holiday, has now been declared a working day.

Besides the High Court, the education department will also declare a holiday for the schools and colleges soon. If declared, the holiday will surely give students a much-needed break and provide them with an opportunity to observe the occasion with their families.

Also read: Telangana School Holiday for Shab-e-Barat 2025 on February 14