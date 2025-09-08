September 9 School Holiday or not?

With September 2025 filled with regional holidays and festivals, several students and parents are unsure if September 9, 2025, will be a school holiday. After verifying government releases and state calendars, here is the clear lowdown.

Most Schools Open as Usual

For most of India, schools and colleges will be open on September 9. There are no national holidays or special occasions on this date, so students can anticipate a regular academic schedule. Parents and students are again requested to check with their local schools for any state-specific changes.

Mumbai and Suburbs

In Mumbai and surrounding regions, Eid-e-Milad was rescheduled to Monday, September 8, 2025, to prevent a conflict with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. This results in:

September 5: Schools open (as originally scheduled for Eid-e-Milad).

September 8: Schools closed due to Eid-e-Milad.

September 9: Schools open normally.

Punjab Schools

Punjab schools were recently shut down because of heavy rains and floods. Teachers and staff will inspect and prepare school buildings on September 8. Students should resume school on September 9, if the premises are safe. District officials might extend the closure for schools with extensive flood damage.

Key Takeaways

September 9, 2025, is a regular school day for most students in India.

Mumbai & Suburbs: Schools will resume after the Eid-e-Milad holiday on September 8.

Punjab: Following flood-related closure, students return.

General Advice: Always verify with your school for any local modifications.

In short, although September 2025 has witnessed numerous holidays due to festivals such as Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi, September 9 will be mostly a normal school day for students nationwide.

Also read: Navratri Holidays 2025: School and College Holidays Across India