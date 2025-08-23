September 2025 School Holidays: Dussehra, Navratri, Vishwakarma Puja, Mahalakshmi Vrat

September is going to be a busy month for celebrations across India, bringing a series of holidays for schools and colleges. After Raksha Bandhan, the festive season picks up pace, and September will see several important festivals being observed.

Major events in the month include Mahalakshmi Vrat, Vishwakarma Puja, and Navratri, followed by Dussehra. These festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm in many states, and schools and colleges often remain closed on these occasions.

This report outlines the key dates when educational institutions are likely to be closed during September, helping students and parents plan ahead.