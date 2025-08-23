TikTok Back in India? Memes Go Viral While Govt Confirms Website Blocked

A fresh wave of memes has flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit after several users claimed they were able to access the TikTok website in India. The app, however, continues to remain unavailable on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

DoT Issues Clarification

Amid the frenzy, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has clarified that the TikTok website remains blocked across all internet service providers in India. According to an update by NDTV Profit, the department confirmed there has been no change in the ban imposed on the platform.

ByteDance Yet to Respond

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has not issued any official comment or confirmation regarding the platform’s availability in India.

Social Media Bursts with Reactions

Despite the denial, social media lit up with witty, nostalgic, and humorous takes.

One user posted: “TikTok website is back in India after 5 years, but the app is still unavailable. Content creators me khushi ki laher.”

Another joked: “Last time TikTok was in India, we only had filters. Now? AI will be the influencer.”

A nostalgic user wrote: “Welcome back TikTok, long time no see.”

And a sharp punchline read: “TikTok ka virus India mein wapas aa raha hai.”

The ban on TikTok in India, enforced in 2020 along with several other Chinese apps, remains firmly in place. For now, the buzz around its “return” seems to be more about memes than reality.