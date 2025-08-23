Schools Holiday in Rajasthan Today, August 23: Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, and Other Districts Affected

Rajasthan's incessant rain has brought widespread disruption, leading the authorities to declare holidays for schools in many districts. Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur, and Bhilwara districts have all declared closures due to the inclement weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert for August 23, indicating very heavy rain in the area. Sawai Madhopur has been hit hard, with 254 mm of rain in 24 hours, leading to extensive flooding and waterlogging. Houses have been inundated, traffic has been hit, and train services have been suspended.

Districts Hit:

Chittorgarh: Schools are closed due to heavy rain

Baran: There has been flooding and waterlogging, with schools closed

Tonk: Harsh weather conditions cause holidays for schools

Sawai Madhopur: Worst-hit district, received 254 mm rain in 24 hours

Jhalawar: Schools shut down, flood-like conditions witnessed

Kota: Army moved to flood-affected areas to assist in rescue operations

Bundi: Schools closed down, waterlogging reported

Dungarpur: Holidays announced for schools in wake of heavy rainfall alert

Bhilwara: Schools shut down, flood-like conditions witnessed

Rescue efforts are on, with Army and SDRF personnel working around the clock to rescue stranded individuals. In rural areas of Kota, 80 soldiers have been sent to help in search and rescue. The floods have intensified after three gates of the Kota Barrage were opened to drain excess water.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has ordered the NDRF, SDRF, and police administration to stay on guard and take prompt action. Special assessment will be done to assess the damage caused to the crops due to the heavy rain.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve tourist safaris have been cancelled owing to the bad weather. The state government has promised compensation for damages as per disaster management guidelines.