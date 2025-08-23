South Korean, US top diplomats discuss alliance advancement ahead of Lee-Trump summit

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States discussed ways to advance the bilateral alliance during their talks in Washington, a State Department spokesperson said, as they fine-tuned the agenda for the planned summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the talks just three days ahead of the summit, where Lee and Trump are expected to discuss joint efforts to "modernise" the bilateral alliance at a time when Washington focuses on deterring an increasingly assertive China, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Cho discussed ways to advance the US-ROK alliance centred on a forward-looking agenda that enhances deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, increases our collective burden sharing, helps to revitalise American manufacturing, and restores fairness and reciprocity in our trade relationship," principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout.

ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The two sides also reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan, he added.

Cho and Rubio, moreover, highlighted the "enduring" strength of the alliance, which Pigott said has remained the "linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific for over seven decades."

In a separate press release, South Korea's foreign ministry said Cho underscored the historic importance of the upcoming summit, to which Rubio responded that he anticipates the talks will be a constructive and productive meeting for both sides.

In addition to discussing forward-looking agenda and projects in an array of areas, ranging from security to technology, the top diplomats also exchanged their opinions on regional security issues and agreed to closely cooperate on policies concerning North Korea.

Cho separately met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the White House and called for efforts to swiftly wrap up follow-up consultations over their tariff talks, the foreign ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.