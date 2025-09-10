September 2025 Chhattisgarh School Holidays: Complete list!

As the year goes on, Chhattisgarh students can anticipate a couple of welcome breaks in September 2025. Following are the holidays soon to come:

Eid al Milad: September 6, 2025 - This important Islamic holiday is the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated with much enthusiasm throughout the state. Vishwakarma Puja: 17th September, 2025 - This festival is dedicated to the sacred deity Lord Vishwakarma, worshiping the divine architect of the world and is a significant cultural festival of Chhattisgarh.

Also, Navratri starts on 22nd September, 2025. Even though the festival will carry forward into October, students will have an opportunity to enjoy the colorfull cultural festivities and celebrations.

Key Dates After September

Although September provides a few important holidays, the next important events and festivals happen during October:

Dussehra (Vijay Dashami): October 2, 2025 - This sacred day is the triumph of good over evil and falls on the same day as Gandhi Jayanti, giving students and citizens a longer holiday.

Diwali: October 20, 2025 - The festival of lights is one of the major festivals in Chhattisgarh, filled with joy, light, and family gatherings.

These holidays present an opportunity for students to relax, engage in cultural activities, and spend quality time with family and friends, providing them with a much-needed break from academic responsibilities.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holidays September 2025: Complete List