September 10: Holiday for schools in these districts of AP!

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains and floods for the past few days. As a result, both private and public schools in Alluri are closed today, September 10. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh until tomorrow due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

So far, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in Bhimadole, Pedapadu, Mandapally, Kaikalur, Mudinepalli, and Kalidindi in Eluru district have been declared closed today. The government has instructed that schools in other areas will remain open as usual without any break.

