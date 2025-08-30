September 1 School Holiday or not?

As September 2025 arrives, there is doubt in most states of India about whether colleges and schools will resume on Monday, September 1, 2025. With heavy rains during the monsoons, flooding states and festivals already underway, state governments are adopting various strategies to safeguard students and employees.

Punjab: Shutdowns Inevitable in Flooding-Districts

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had previously announced that schools and colleges closed on August 30 due to waterlogging and flooding in districts like Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala. If there are continuous heavy rains throughout the weekend, the government will probably extend the closure to September 1 for safety purposes.

Jammu & Kashmir: Online Classes Continue

Jammu and Kashmir's administration directed schools to remain shut until August 30 because of flood-like situations. In order to reduce academic disruption, Class 9 to Class 12 students have been taking online classes. The authorities are keeping a close eye on weather conditions, and if rains continue, offline classes on September 1 might remain suspended with online lessons in progress.

Telangana: Rain Disruptions Add to Closures

The Telangana government had declared a two-day holiday on August 29 and 30 for schools, junior colleges, and degree colleges following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If the rains continue, especially in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad, schools could also remain shut on September 1.

Andhra Pradesh: Local Closures Expected in Coastal Districts

In Andhra Pradesh, a number of coastal districts such as Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Krishna have been experiencing heavy rains. Although the state government has not yet announced a blanket holiday, district administrations are likely to announce school holidays on September 1 in the region of waterlogging and traffic hindrances.

Kerala: Onam Holidays in Effect

In Kerala, schools are already closed on a 10-day Onam break. The holidays will continue until September 7, and the classes will start again on September 8, 2025. The rains have not dampened the festival spirit, and families are still celebrating.

Himachal Pradesh: District-Level Decisions Continue

In Himachal Pradesh, certain districts had shut schools on August 30 following heavy rains and landslides. The authorities will review the situation day by day, and September 1 might also witness closure in worst-hit areas.

Nationwide Advisory for Parents and Students

As the weather condition is changing, state governments and district administrations are issuing daily notifications. Parents and students should trust official statements and avoid rumors. In a few states, online classes are being insisted upon to ensure continuity of learning.

Conclusion

Though September 1, 2025, is not a national holiday, most states are likely to keep schools and colleges closed because of continuous monsoon rains.

Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to extend rain-related shutdowns.

Onam festivities holidays are continue by Kerala till September 7.

District-level safety precautions continue to be taken by Himachal Pradesh.

Offline classes might not be resumed for the majority of students in affected states on September 1, with safety being the priority.

Also read: Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Disappointing Start for Sidharth Janhvi Film