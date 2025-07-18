Schools Holiday Declared in 3 Districts Today, July 18 in Kerala!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert for three districts of Kerala - Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad - owing to heavy rain, prompting the announcement of a holiday for educational institutions in these places on Friday.

District-Wise Holiday Details

Kasaragod: Educational institutions of all types, such as schools, colleges, professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, tuition centers, madrasas, anganwadis, and special classes, have been announced a holiday.

Wayanad: The holiday will be for all educational institutions with the exception of residential institutions.

Kannur: The holiday will be only for schools, anganwadis, religious education institutions, and tuition centers.

Examination Schedule Not Affected

All previously scheduled examinations, namely professional, university, and departmental exams, will go ahead according to schedule.

IMD Alerts and Weather Forecast

The IMD has put out the following alerts for Kerala:

Red Alert: Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts, which signal heavy rainfall over 20 cm.

Orange Alert: Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, forecasting rainfall of 15 cm and 20 cm.

Yellow Alert: Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts, hinting at probable rainfall of 7 cm to 15 cm.

Strong Winds and Fishing Warning

Strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely to continue in Kerala until July 21, warned the IMD. The fishermen have been asked to be cautious, considering the current weather.

Banasura Sagar Dam News

The District Collector of Wayanad has issued a red alert for the Banasura Sagar Dam as the water level rose to 773 meters. Officials have stated that the shutters will be opened when the water level surpasses 773.50 meters, except if the rain in the catchment of the dams abates.

Weather Report Kerala

The temperature in Kerala today is anticipated to be between 24°C and 27°C, with heavy rains predicted and mean wind speeds of 29 km/h. The sunrise time is 06:12 and sunset time is 18:50, providing a daylight period of 12 hours and 38 minutes.

Also read: Nelson Mandela International Day 2025; History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes