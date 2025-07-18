Andy Byron Net Worth 2025: Is He Really a Billionaire? Everything to Know Amid Kiss Cam Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is currently involved in a "cheating controversy" following the viral release of a video from Coldplay's Kiss cam. Rumors of an affair surfaced when Byron and the company's HR chief shared a private moment on the Kiss cam. Since July 2023, the CEO has led Astronomer and is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron.

Initially, there were speculations surrounding his net worth and how he could very well be a billionaire. Let's find out Andy Byron's Net Worth in 2025.

Andy Byron Net Worth 2025:

The estimated net worth of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ranges from $20 million to $70 million. His wealth is mostly derived from stock in the business; however, the precise amount is still unknown. Astronomer was valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion after raising $93 million in its Series D fundraising round in May 2025. With CEO ownership holdings in private firms typically ranging from 1% to 5%, Byron's equity might be worth between $12 million and $65 million. Taking into account his prior salaries, bonuses, and stock options from prior executive posts, his entire net worth likely falls within that range.

Andy Byron's Kiss Cam Scandal with Kristin Cabot

After being spotted in what appeared to be an intimate moment with Kristin Cabot after a Coldplay show in Boston's Gillette Stadium, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron became the focus of a widely shared scandal. Frontman Chris Martin made a playful remark after seeing the two in a tight hug on the stadium's kiss cam: "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy." Cabot turned her face away, and Byron ducked behind a barrier as the audience chuckled.

The pair has two kids together. Byron, 50, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, a teacher at Bancroft School. After Megan allegedly removed "Byron" from her Facebook profile and deactivated her account, speculation grew. Additionally, Cabot is wed to Kenneth C. Thornby.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a tech business based in New York, and the company has so far refrained from commenting on whether the incident may contain any corporate conduct violations. Cabot and Byron have not commented on the incident in public.