Bomb Threats Rattle 20 Delhi Schools: Inside the Chilling Letter Seeking Revenge

Fear once again gripped the national capital on Friday as 20 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email. This follows a similar pattern earlier in the week, when 10 schools and one college were targeted with threats for three consecutive days.

The affected institutions include Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, The Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Personnel from the fire and police departments promptly reached the threatened schools and began investigations. Bomb squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to search the premises for explosives. Meanwhile, the schools informed parents that classes had been cancelled for the day as a precautionary measure.

A chilling bomb threat letter released by the Delhi Police contained graphic and disturbing language. It read: “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

The letter continued: “You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I [am] living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.”

In addition to Delhi, bomb threats were also reported at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Authorities have since confirmed that all the threats were hoaxes. Investigation into the Delhi bomb threats is still underway.