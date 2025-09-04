School Holiday Tomorrow, 5th September 2025: Eid-e-Milad & Onam Closures Across India

School Holiday on September 5: Students across India are set for a long weekend as schools in several states and cities, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, will remain closed on 5th September 2025 in observance of Eid-e-Milad and Onam. The festival holidays are expected to bring extended celebrations in northeastern states like Sikkim, Kerala, and Manipur, where the festivities may coincide with Indrajatra.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions have forced schools to remain closed in many regions. Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh have announced closures until 7th September due to heavy rains, floods, and landslides. In Jammu division, schools will stay closed till 5th September to ensure student safety amid severe weather warnings.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated on local announcements as the situation evolves, especially in areas affected by floods and landslides.