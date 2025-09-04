BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link and Steps to Download Here!

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the DElEd result for both first and second year students. Aspirants can now check their performance via the board’s official portal secondary.biharboardonline.com.

DElEd stands for Diploma in Elementary Education. It is a two year professional programme aimed at preparing teachers for the elementary level, which includes Classes 1 to 8. Recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education, the course focuses on building a strong foundation in child development, teaching methods, educational psychology, classroom management and the use of modern technology in education. The programme combines theory with practical training, giving students an opportunity to interact directly with children during school internships and teaching practice. Candidates who complete DElEd are eligible to apply for teaching positions in government and private schools, making it one of the most important qualifications for anyone aspiring to become a teacher.

To access the result, candidates need to log in using their unique user ID and password. Once logged in, their marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It is important to download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Here are the simple steps to check the BSEB DElEd Result:

Open the official BSEB DElEd website.

Click on the link for first or second year DElEd result.

Enter your user ID and password at the login prompt.

View your result and download the marksheet.

With results declared, students can now plan their next steps, whether it is moving into the second year, completing their course, or preparing for teaching opportunities that await them after graduation.