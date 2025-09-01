School Holiday on September 1, 2025: Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala

Non-stop heavy rains have caused disruptions to regular life in various regions of India, and schools declared a holiday today, September 1, in many states for safety measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a warning across a large number of areas of a continuation of the downpour in the days to come. In addition to weather-related school closures, schools in Kerala are also taking their usual Onam festival recess.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools Closed

In Jammu, all private and government schools will remain closed on September 1, 2025, after a directive from the Directorate of School Education. The officials said that continuous rain and recurring landslides in the hilly regions made it risky for students and teachers to commute. Schools in the division had already been disrupted earlier this week due to the same weather conditions.

Punjab: Closure Extended Until September 3

The Punjab government has extended school vacations in the state until September 3, 2025. The institutions were initially directed to close down from August 27 to 30, but due to deteriorating monsoon conditions, the extension is now made.

Uttarakhand: Schools Closed in Multiple Districts

In Uttarakhand, the state government has announced a one-day holiday on September 1 in various districts following IMD weather forecasts of heavy rain. The shutdown is for government, semi-government, and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres. Affected districts include Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri, and Almora.

Kerala: Onam Holidays Up to September 7

At the same time, Kerala schools will be closed for another reason. The state has gone into its 10-day Onam festival break every year, and schools will be closed until September 7, 2025. The vacation time helps give students the opportunity to participate in traditional festivities, cultural events, and communal feasts related to the festival.

Safety Remains Priority

As heavy showers persisted in various northern states and celebrations in Kerala, officials again stressed that closures are inevitable to protect children. The authorities will assess the weather conditions and announce the dates of reopening accordingly.

