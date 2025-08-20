School Holiday in Mumbai Due to Rain? BMC Issues Fresh Update

Mumbai, August 20: Three straight days of torrential rainfall have brought Mumbai and surrounding areas to a halt. While social media was abuzz with claims of school holidays in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that the circular is FAKE and that no such blanket holiday has been announced for schools in the city.

However, several adjoining regions — Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, and Lonavala — have declared a holiday for schools today, citing heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Mumbai: Schools Open, Online Classes in Some Institutions

The District Disaster Management Authority had earlier announced a holiday for all schools and colleges (government, private, and municipal) across Mumbai city and suburbs on August 19. While physical classes remain open today, some schools have shifted to online sessions. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for updates.

School Holiday: Lonavala Schools Closed for Two Days

In Pune district, the Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a two-day holiday for schools on August 20 and 21 after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for ghat areas. The order, issued by Municipal CEO Ashok Sabale, applies to all government and private schools. Colleges, however, remain unaffected for now.

Mumbai University Exams Postponed

In another major update, Mumbai University has postponed the August 19 examinations due to the severe rain alert. The rescheduled date is August 23, 2025, and the exams will be conducted at the originally planned times and venues.

Meanwhile, commuters in Mumbai continue to face delayed trains, flight disruptions, and massive traffic snarls as the city struggles with its perennial monsoon woes.