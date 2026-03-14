School Holiday on March 16, 2026: Are Schools Open or Closed in India?

Students and parents often check whether schools are closed before the start of a new week. If you are wondering whether March 16, 2026 (Monday) is a school holiday in India, here is the complete update.

Is March 16, 2026 a School Holiday in India?

No, March 16, 2026 is not a nationwide school holiday. Since the day falls on a regular Monday and there are no major national festivals, government holidays, or special occasions, most schools across India will remain open and operate normally.

Classes, examinations, and regular academic activities are expected to continue in most states.

Half-Day Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In some states, schools may operate on reduced timings due to rising summer temperatures.

In Telangana, many government and private schools usually shift to half-day schedules during mid-March as summer begins.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, several schools may run half-day classes before the official summer holidays start.

This change in timing is generally implemented to protect students from extreme afternoon heat.

School Status in Major Indian States on March 16

Here is the expected school status in several states:

South India

Telangana – Schools open but may run half-day schedules.

Andhra Pradesh – Schools open with possible half-day classes.

Karnataka – Schools open with normal timings.

Kerala – Schools open and functioning normally.

Tamil Nadu – Regular school working day.

Western India

Maharashtra – Schools open and academic activities continue.

North India

Delhi – Schools open with regular classes.

Uttar Pradesh – Schools open with normal schedules.

Rajasthan – Schools open across most districts.

Other States

Most other states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, and Odisha will also have regular school operations since there are no scheduled holidays.

Why Schools Remain Open on March 16

School holidays in India are typically declared for:

National holidays

State festivals

Government-declared public holidays

Extreme weather conditions or emergencies

Since March 16 does not coincide with any major holiday, schools are expected to function normally in most regions.

Upcoming School Holidays

While March 16 is not a holiday, schools may observe holidays later in March for regional festivals depending on the state. Additionally, summer vacations usually begin in April or May in many states.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 16, 2026 (Monday) is a regular school working day in most parts of India. However, schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may operate half-day schedules due to the early summer heat, while other states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will mostly follow normal school timings.